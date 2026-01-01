Online travel giant Agoda boosts developer productivity with GitLab
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AgodaLearn more Airwallex
Global fintech company Airwallex meets customer needs faster with GitLabLearn more
Ally Financial
Ally Financial cuts pipeline outages and eases security scanning with GitLabLearn more
Alteryx
Removing multi-tool barriers to achieve 14 builds a day at AlteryxLearn more
Anchormen
How GitLab CI/CD supports and accelerates innovation for AnchormenLearn more
ANWB
From bicycles to connected drivingLearn more
Avalara
Global tax software giant Avalara powers customer growth with GitLabLearn more
Axway
Axway realizes a 26x faster release cycle by switching from Subversion to GitLabLearn more
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Learn how GitLab is accelerating DevOps at Bendigo and Adelaide BankLearn more
Barclays PLC
Multinational banking giant Barclays 'supercharges' innovation with GitLabLearn more
British Geological Survey
How British Geological Survey revolutionized its software development lifecycleLearn more
BI Worldwide
How BI WORLDWIDE increased deployments to 10 times a dayLearn more
Bitpanda
Bitpanda uses GitLab to enable dynamic growth of its DevOps functionLearn more
Boundeal
Boundeal builds an enterprise-grade virtual data room with a startup-sized engineering teamLearn more
CACI
CACI uses GitLab to boost tech delivery for public sector customersLearn more
CARFAX
CARFAX improves security, cuts pipeline management and costs with GitLabLearn more
Carrefour
How Carrefour Cut Time to Market in Half with GitLabLearn more
CERN
CERN advances understanding of the universe with the help of GitLabLearn more
Chefkoch
Chefkoch improved project visibility and deployment velocity with GitLabLearn more
Chorus
Building the future of conversation intelligenceLearn more
Cochlear
Cochlear unifies hearing-care technology development on GitLab, serving more than 800,000 patients worldwideLearn more
Connect-i
Connect-i achieves 40% faster development, enhanced security with GitLabLearn more
Conversica
Conversica leads AI innovation with help from GitLab UltimateLearn more
Crédit Agricole
How Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank (CACIB) transformed its global workflow with GitLabLearn more
Cube
European software company Cube sees 400% ROI with GitLabLearn more
Curve
Fintech innovator Curve counts on the GitLab platformLearn more
Deakin University
Deakin University cuts toolchain sprawl with GitLabLearn more
Deutsche Bahn AG
Deutsche Bahn uses GitLab to drive critical rail app used by millionsLearn more
Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom drives DevSecOps transformation with GitLab UltimateLearn more
Drupal Association
Drupal Association eases entry for new committers, speeds implementationsLearn more
Dublin City University
How Dublin City University empowers students for the IT industry with GitLabLearn more
Duncan Aviation
GitLab ensures confident automation and compliance, secures deployments at Duncan AviationLearn more
Dunelm
Dunelm “shifts left”: U.K. homewares leader moves security to front of cycle, boosts cloud moveLearn more
Ericsson
Ericsson Cuts Deployment Time 50% With GitLab to Deliver Faster Value to its OSS/BSS CustomersLearn more
European Space Agency
How the European Space Agency uses GitLab to focus on space missionsLearn more
EveryMatrix
Learn how EveryMatrix wins big with GitLabLearn more
ExtraHop Networks
ExtraHop fully embraces CI/CD process transformation with GitLabLearn more
Fanatics
GitLab offers Fanatics the CI stability they were searching forLearn more
Fujitsu
Fujitsu Cloud Technologies improves deployment velocity and cross-functional workflows with GitLabLearn more
FullSave
French telecom FullSave uses GitLab to reduce DevOps toolchain and dramatically multiply deploymentsLearn more
Glympse
Glympse is making geo-location sharing easyLearn more
Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs improves from 1 build every 2 weeks to over 1,000 per dayLearn more
HackerOne
HackerOne achieves 5x faster deployments with GitLab’s integrated securityLearn more
Haven Technologies
How Haven Technologies moved to Kubernetes with GitLabLearn more
Hemmersbach
Hemmersbach reorganized their build chain and increased build speed 59xLearn more
Heriot Watt University
How GitLab automates course work, enhances coding feedback, advances software quality, and scales for success.Learn more
Hilti
How CI/CD and robust security scanning accelerated Hilti’s SDLCLearn more
Hotjar
How Hotjar deploys 50% faster with GitLabLearn more
Intuitive Machines
Intuitive Machines deploys mission-critical software 4x faster with GitLabLearn more
Inventx
How GitLab decreased deployment times from 2 days to just 5 minutes for Inventx AGLearn more
Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain drives DevOps evolution with GitLab UltimateLearn more
Jasper Solutions
How Jasper Solutions offers “DevSecOps in a box” with GitLabLearn more
Keytrade Bank
Keytrade Bank centralizes its tooling around GitLabLearn more
Kiwi
How Kiwi.com transformed its workflow with GitLab and DockerLearn more
Knowbe4
Security provider KnowBe4 keeps code in-house and speeds up deploymentLearn more
Lely
How Lely replaced three tools with GitLab to maximize efficiencyLearn more
Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin saves time, money, and tech muscle with GitLabLearn more
McKenzie Intelligence Services
From months to days: MIS accelerates support for disaster victims with GitLabLearn more
Moneyfarm
Moneyfarm deploys faster using fewer tools with GitLabLearn more
Nebulaworks
How Nebulaworks replaced 3 tools with GitLab and empowered customer speed and agilityLearn more
New10
How New10 deploys 3 times faster with GitLabLearn more
Nvidia
How GitLab Geo supports NVIDIA’s innovationLearn more
Paessler
Paessler AG switched from Jenkins to GitLab and ramped up to 4x more releasesLearn more
Paessler PRTG
How Paessler deploys up to 50 times daily with GitLab PremiumLearn more
Parimatch
How Parimatch scores big with GitLabLearn more
Potato
How Potato uses GitLab CI for cutting edge innovationLearn more
Radio France
Radio France deploys 5x faster with GitLab CI/CDLearn more
Remote
How Remote meets 100% of deadlines with GitLabLearn more
Siemens
How Siemens created an open source DevOps culture with GitLabLearn more
Sigma Defense
Sigma Defense uses GitLab to speed software delivery to US NavyLearn more
Signicat
Signicat reduces deploy time from days to just minutesLearn more
Sopra Steria
How GitLab became the cornerstone of digital enablement for Sopra SteriaLearn more
SURF
How SURF increased deployment speed by 1,400%Learn more
SVA
How SVA enhanced business agility workflow with GitLabLearn more
Synchrotron SOLEIL
GitLab accelerates innovation and improves efficiency for Synchrotron SOLEILLearn more
Thales
Using GitLab, Thales revolutionizes in-flight entertainment with personalized experiencesLearn more
The Last Mile
With GitLab, TLM students forge path to DevOps and independenceLearn more
The Zebra
How The Zebra achieved secure pipelines in black and whiteLearn more
Trek10
Trek10 provides radical visibility to clientsLearn more
Trendyol
Trendyol boosts developer productivity with GitLabLearn more
University of Cambridge
University of Cambridge Information Services paves path to DevSecOps with GitLabLearn more
University of Surrey
The University of Surrey achieves top marks for collaboration and workflow management with GitLabLearn more
U.S. Army Cyber School
How the U.S. Army Cyber School created “Courseware as Code” with GitLabLearn more
University of Washington
The Paul G. Allen Center for Computer Science & Engineering gains control and flexibility to easily manage 10,000+ projectsLearn more
Vector Technology Solutions
How Vector Technology Solutions achieved 75% faster license auditing with GitLabLearn more
Veepee
How Veepee accelerated deployment from 4 days to 4 minutesLearn more
Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington
GitLab advances open science education at Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of WellingtonLearn more
Weave
GitLab delivers faster pipeline builds and improved code quality for WeaveLearn more
Worldline
Worldline improves code reviews’ potential by 120xLearn more
Zoopla
How Zoopla deploys 700% faster with GitLabLearn more
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