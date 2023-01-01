Hemmersbach has three teams working on the company’s proprietary software. A few years ago, they faced challenges around these teams working disparately. They struggled with collaboration and geography — with speed suffering as a result. They were using a scrum framework with a toolchain that included Jira, Jenkins, Tulip, and a variety of open source tools. With this complex toolchain, teams lacked traceability and had to overcome inefficiencies.

“Most of our code was not connected to our process,” explained Alexander Schmid, Head of Software Development. “We had tools and repositories and all the merge request stuff. But, these things were not related to what guys wrote on comments and the stuff it was not connected.”

Struggling with multiple tools, difficult build cycles, and an out of sync planning process in Jira, Hemmersbach needed a new process. They tried a wide variety of tools to solve the dilemma but still couldn’t achieve the speed they desired. During this time, teams were using GitLab Core and the business was impressed by how connected issues are with code repositories and how GitLab helped them improve team efficiency.