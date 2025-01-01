The CPD team evaluated GitLab’s capabilities against their current toolset and against the competition and selected GitLab to help them achieve their next iteration. The group started looking at what tools they could remove to simplify their toolchain. The migration from their previous Git tools to GitLab was painless and they saw an immediate improvement of collaboration and release pace as a result of their move to GitLab.

The development, QA, UX and DevOps teams within CPD at BIW have been using GitLab since 2017. In June 2018, additional development groups started to move over to be able to easily track all features, stories, requirements and use cases in GitLab Issues. The next goal is to include ongoing bug tracking and expand GitLab to several new internal teams that will use it as a collaboration hub for future feature development requests and discussions.

“GitLab is currently running on a Rancher cluster and we’re using AWS Aurora Postgres + Elasticsearch to run it. And then we just recently migrated from a (different) Rancher cluster for our microservices to Amazon EKS and are also pushing our web applications to CloudFront,” Dehnel explains. “All of this deployment is running from GL pipelines. We are solidly in a good CI workflow with some applications in Continuous Delivery. Heading into 2020 we’re starting to push towards Continuous Deployment for all microservices and microexperiences. We hope to leverage some of the GitLab Kubernetes integrations and enhancements to make this transition less work and more consistent.”

The company recently started using GitLab Pipelines to scan (SAST + Dependency initially, but they plan on using DAST capabilities soon) and deploy legacy monolith installations for anyone that is running their install in AWS. Between this setup and the microservices running in GitLab pipelines the first four days of SAST/Dependency scanning the team performed over 300 scans. This scanning helped the team identify previously unidentified vulnerabilities and allowed them to rectify the situation going forward. GitLab’s pipelines allow everyone to use the same tooling for application scanning and deployment regardless of whether it is legacy or modernized.

While Dehnel admits that they are still using some classic methods, they now have teams that experience releases almost daily — down from the original pre-Git pace of a release every 9-12 months. BIW is using GitLab pipelines to deploy the legacy monolith to AWS. Within those pipelines, they are performing automated infrastructure provisioning, infrastructure as code, automated security tests, and application deployments.

The ultimate win for the company is that the corporate product development team is all working in the same place. The operations infrastructure team is now working from the same platform and using the same product for their software development lifecycle. The team is pushing all of their automation tools to the same place instead of working around a daisy chain of tools anymore.