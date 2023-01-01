Like many engineering organizations, the ExtraHop development team was deeply divided on how to best execute changes to their code. While the organization traditionally used Gerrit, a new generation of engineers experimented with Bitbucket. What was to be a six-month trial turned into a four-year standoff, with the company finding itself sandwiched between two factions of engineers rallying behind the tool that allowed for their preferred method of commits: bulk versus single.

“Gerrit would always have, essentially, just one single commit at a time that was being amended on each change,” said Bri Hatch, Director of IT at ExtraHop. “That worked great for dinosaurs like myself who like a pristine linear commit history where each commit pushed is fully functional. An equally valid option championed by those who cut their teeth on the GitHub model is to iterate and push multiple commits together, dead-ends and all, via a single merge request.”

ExtraHop needed to strike a balance between maintaining the happiness of veteran and newer engineers alike.

Hatch continued, “Engineers are an opinionated bunch, and the holy war centered around amended commits (Gerrit) versus merge requests (Bitbucket). But unlike vi versus emacs – where every engineer can use the tools they like and not interfere with each other’s workflows – here we needed a single production system for code review that supported meaningful cross-team collaboration.”

The division regarding commit models was also impacting the engineering team’s ability to fully embrace the CI/CD model. While continuous delivery was possible with their multi-tool approach, continuous integration – and the ability to identify issues in the code before it ever got to test – was still largely aspirational.

“Achieving a true CI/CD model is kinda like Nirvana: great if you can get there, but pretty hard to do,” said Hatch. “We had a lot of the processes in place, but we lacked critical alignment and the right technology to support the model.”