SVA has over 500 active GitLab users. Every engineer is now connected to others in an open source environment. The teams use GitLab as a version control system and also for test automation. "We try to make everything public or most things public. We try to connect every system engineer to each other, like an open source community," said Stefan Gärtner, Head of Competence Center CICD at SVA.

System engineers use GitLab CI for most of their reports and projects. On top of that, GitLab is used in areas that the team hadn't expected. "We don't use it only as a version control system. I think it's a benefit of GitLab that we are doing test automation now more than before," Gärtner added.

As a consultant company, SVA needs to be able to adapt to the customer environment. By adopting GitLab internally, consultants now have a broader understanding of how their customers work. "That's why we also adopted GitLab internally. Not just for the purpose of what it's used for, but also as a learning curve for our employees that they use it and know how to use it. So if they come to a customer who's using this as well, then they know what they're doing," Mueck added.

GitLab mirrors the technical company structure, and teams work together within specific projects or repositories. Cross-group work can happen easily within the tool because of the level of transparency. Collaboration happens easier now with one centralized tool in place.