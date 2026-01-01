Carrefour reorganized its software teams around digital factories, each aligned to a business domain such as e-commerce, supply chain, or stores. These digital factories own their products end-to-end, which allows teams to respond more quickly when something breaks or needs improvement, minimizing impact.

Supporting them with a centralized software factory built on GitLab provides shared tooling, standards, and metrics. Carrefour consolidated source code management, CI/CD, security, and metrics into a unified DevSecOps platform.

“We needed to enable every team to deliver consistently, without friction,” says Yohan Torjman, director of the Carrefour data platform and ex software factory director. “GitLab gives us a common way to build, test, secure, and deploy software, while still letting teams move fast.”

GitLab now supports around 17,000 repositories and 1,300 developers, powering systems across e-commerce, logistics, warehouses, and point-of-sale (PoS) environments. With GitLab, Carrefour cut the cost and effort required to maintain its fragmented environment by 50%. It also reduced platform support requests by 60%, even as the number of users and projects continued to grow.

Built-in automation and self-service reduced platform maintenance and support activities of more than 450 hours per month, while standardized tooling reduced developer onboarding from two to four days to just half a day. On mature teams, such as e-commerce, productivity has doubled.

“GitLab now sits at the heart of how we build and deliver software at Carrefour,” says Torjman. “It allows us to embed digital capabilities directly into the business, especially where customers interact with us.”