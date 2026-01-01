The Fanatics cloud team has approximately 20 members tasked with all operations pertaining to cloud services and DevOps — including any Amazon Web Services (AWS) integrations. The integration team leader is responsible for running the continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines for Fanatics. In late 2018, the team was burdened with working on ongoing issues, such as patches and putting out fires. “It was not a very happy experience,” said Guilherme Goncalves, cloud tech lead. “The support was not very good. We had to solve all the issues ourselves.”

Most of his time was spent fixing patches and working to solve issues with their legacy tooling, which included CircleCI. The issues were directly impacting the cloud team and slowed down release times, stopped the deployment of block ends, and caused memory leaks. The whole CI flow was unstable, especially impacting the cloud team.

The Fanatics team spun up proofs-of-concept with several tools, including Travis and CodeBuild, but they ended up discarding them due to issues such as vendor lock-in, performance, flexibility, and scalability. This burdened Goncalves’ role to the point that his boss said that if he found a solution, a better tool, then he could make the call to make the switch.