Adopting the GitLab platform has meant a 30% improvement in developer productivity, which has translated into a dramatic market expansion. The developer experience is significantly enhanced with this standardization, providing a combined repository, registry, and CI/CD view for developers, along with reliable operations updates for DevOps managers. New developer onboarding times have dropped from 10 days to eight days as a result of using a single, end-to-end platform and not a disparate toolchain. This high level of integration means GitLab can operate together with LDAP, JIRA, Slack, and similar applications. And streamlined integration with Kubernetes helps Trendyol teams accelerate the addition of new platform features and updates. “GitLab included all the processes needed to execute a project within a single platform,” said Civici.

GitLab automation means developers are no longer burdened with many manual documentation tasks, while GitLab advanced search allows them to more easily reuse and share code. The platform also helps them learn from each other. For crucial pipeline configurations, GitLab's simple YAML-based processes ensure repeatable processes, while its container-based runner architecture easily handles 70 or more Kubernetes clusters. GitLab features, such as Service Desk and Issues, provide additional productivity. GitLab's priority support further assures 24/7 assistance for the vital infrastructure that powers production services. Trendyol's DevOps and platform teams now are successfully deploying infrastructure as code, and expanding resources into multiple data centers. And using GitLab, launching a new application has become 50% faster - now taking just one day when it used to take two.

GitLab has become a key part of how the company creates a robust platform that drives its business strategy to become one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world, offering a full range of customer services.