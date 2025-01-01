Rachael Marshman, director of product management at Avalara, spotted an opportunity to strengthen customer relationships: providing more precise delivery timelines for software updates and new applications. The key was optimizing Avalara's existing development toolchain and standardizing the processes around it. "When customers needed new functionality for compliance, we wanted to deliver confident timelines," Marshman says. "Standardizing our processes would make us more predictable and efficient, freeing up engineering resources to focus on innovation rather than coordination — better for both our teams and customers." Working with Matt Buckley, vice president of engineering at Avalara, Marshman set out to unify their DevSecOps team on a single platform while implementing pipeline gates and security processes.

Over more than 20 years of company growth, including numerous acquisitions, Avalara has accumulated various software development tools, such as Jenkins and GitHub. That approach worked for a while, but Marshman and Buckley knew they'd need a more comprehensive solution to power the next phase of Avalara's growth. To support their ambitious growth trajectory, their existing toolchain presented opportunities for optimization, such as:

Opportunities to accelerate cycle times for code reviews and merge requests

Potential to automate and standardize security processes for greater efficiency

Scope to streamline toolchain management and reduce complexity

Ability to enhance visibility into engineering productivity metrics

Capacity to optimize deployment processes and remove bottlenecks

Potential to accelerate feature delivery and reduce time-to-market

These optimization opportunities represented significant potential for efficiency gains that could enhance the organization's ability to exceed customer expectations and strengthen their competitive position in the market.

“We were deploying approximately 30 times a year and saw significant room for improvement," says Marshman. "Our release cycles typically ran monthly, though our thorough integration and testing processes sometimes extended timelines to ensure quality. “We recognized that streamlining these processes could increase both our deployment frequency and consistency while maintaining our high standards.” Buckley also notes that since Avalara’s systems are integrated with their clients’ systems, a deployment problem could affect the customers as well.

"Precision is absolutely critical in our industry," says Buckley. "When you're managing tax calculations that impact billions of dollars in transactions, accuracy isn't just important — it's fundamental to our customers' success. This environment requires robust deployment processes and multiple validation layers to maintain the reliability our customers depend on."

Recognizing this opportunity for optimization, Avalara strategically selected a single DevSecOps platform.