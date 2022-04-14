Like many scaling organizations, Parimatch struggled to increase operational efficiency while managing and maintaining multiple tools. Developers used a variety of tools according to their personal preferences, so the team lacked a cohesive, standard workflow. They also lacked the ability to collaborate easily without having a singular solution in place.

The team also spent a significant amount of time maintaining a complicated toolchain and combating context switching as they moved from one application to the next. The time spent on maintenance pulled developer focus away from feature development and slowed velocity.

In addition to workflow difficulties, Parimatch also experienced a unique regulation challenge. As an organization that operates in the gaming industry and handles financial information, Parimatch has to adhere to strict security and compliance requirements. Its previous infrastructure didn’t meet the company's stringent regulations.

In the past, the development team was able to get by using legacy tools, like Jenkins and TeamCity, but an enhanced focus on modernizing tools, maintaining compliance, and simplifying the development workflow inspired them to seek a new solution.