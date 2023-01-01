Overall, development teams are happy with the GitLab adoption. In particular, teams appreciate the configurability and ease of integration with other tools. Teams can define their own integration and deployment builds through a GMO file in the repository and then they can configure from there. “What we also really like is the LDAP integration. We have it with our access directory which makes user management very simple. And then adding users to customer groups for example, is very straightforward,” Vlek said.

Anchormen integrates Jira with GitLab. Every commit message starts with a Jira ticket number, then Jira establishes the link between the ticket and the commits in GitLab. This integration works well for the teams because if there is any progress on the ticket, or if it’s a historical ticket, they can look back to see what happened and what work has already been done. This visibility has improved the workflow and developers appreciate the transparency it delivers.

The development teams use Azure and AWS integration with GitLab. They have Cloud Formation templates for AWS as part of the CI/CD pipeline so that the infrastructure follows GitFlow through GitLab. From there, GitLab automatically pushes the cloud formation templates to AWS to update the environment. Anchormen integrates SonarQube in the CI/CD pipeline for automatic code inspection.

GitLab has transformed Anchormen’s workflow processes and they now have over 80 software projects within the platform. “I don't even know how we used to manage without it. I think around 2015, we had a small team of around 20 people, and now we're with 70 people. GitLab really helped us to structure the growth in both employees and projects,” Vlek said.

Anchormen’s operational efficiency has increased with GitLab as a system in place and deployment time accelerating from 20 minutes down to just three. “You can really focus on the work. You don't need to think about all these other things, because once you've had GitLab set up, you have basically this safety net. GitLab protects you, and you can just really focus on the business logic. I would definitely say it improves operational efficiency,” Vlek added.

The product outcome has also accelerated with a consistent and enhanced workflow. “Because of this kind of seamless integration of tests and deployment, there's not a lot of room for human errors anymore. By greatly reducing that risk, you also really increase the quality of your projects,” Vlek said. Anchormen are consistent in keeping their “eyes on the horizon” for where they want a project to go, with a focus on delivering superior business value.

Since working with GitLab, teams have been successful in exceeding customer expectations and reaching deadlines on time. “GitLab has really helped us, because we can work with a lot of people on the projects, maintain the quality, make sure that everybody checks each other's work, and then deploy it on a stable infrastructure which follows through the continuous deployment. It just follows wherever the project is going,” Vlek said.