Since adopting Premium, there isn’t a single developer working at Paessler who isn’t using GitLab. Every developer, part of the marketing team, and anyone who writes code works on the over 700 projects within GitLab.

All of PRTG’s components were previously built in a single large pipeline, so it was split in order for every component to become its own project with different pipelines chained together. With Premium, they now have one central repository which uses triggers from every component to notify the central pipeline, eliminating pipeline dependence. “This way we have far more flexibility than before when every push created this big pipeline, which then took half an hour to run through. We considerably shortened the feedback cycle for developers using that approach. And the pipeline graphs help us visualize the whole picture,” Wolff said.

The central repository has helped to organize the process flow and speed up pipeline times. “When the PRTG pipeline ran, including test automation so we could release, we were between 45 minutes to almost an hour, depending on how the tests behaved. Now, we just build PRTG with our test automation and it's like 15 minutes,” Wolff said.

Each group within PRTG is now individually responsible for building their specific projects. Instead of rebuilding each time, developers control their own builds and simply add to the overall puzzle. This modularization process is only possible through multi-project pipelines.

With GitLab Starter, deployments were up to 15 times daily, an improvement from Mercurial. Since adopting Premium, deployments are now between 20 to 50 a day. “We migrated 22 microservices in one day and the migration consisted of running unit tests twice on each repository, integration tests twice on each repository and deployment to three different AWS environments. So each one of them, when I say we make a deployment, that's every single one of those,” Campion said.

Developers now have access to the features that they need to work with Jira seamlessly. Teams now have visibility into the workflow and can view the status of projects within PRTG. Furthermore, developers are pleased with how things are working. “It's very, very rare to get any kind of a compliment, but if nobody's complaining about it, that's like a round of applause,” Campion said.