With sights set firmly on the future, the ANWB dev team is looking to migrate from outdated backend architecture to more of a cloud-centric framework. While the path to accomplishing this hasn’t been defined yet, they know GitLab is key to this next step.

“What we see is that GitLab really helps in seeing what’s out there because of the integrations that GitLab already provides out-of-the-box,” Crefcoeur said. “Our company, ANWB, uses both AWS and Azure but our department is not making use of those services yet. What we are doing is we’re currently experimenting with Google Cloud platform to see what GitLab has to offer on that.”

Because of GitLab’s integrations with Knative, ANWB is exploring Google Cloud on Kubernetes.

“We think that Kubernetes is the way to go and the integration with GitLab is really helping on that one. I think the findings are rather positive for now but we still have a long way to go because it’s pretty huge what you can do with all those new techniques,” van de Velde said.