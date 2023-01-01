Alteryx knew their legacy system of using Subversion with Jenkins was not the optimal toolset to accomplish the goal of improving their Software Development Lifecycle. At that time, the repository was more than 500 gigabytes and was filled with legacy code making it difficult to manage.

They wanted to modernize the development experience to improve deployment and build pace. To achieve this they moved to Git, established an enterprise source code repository tool, and improved their CI and CD. They evaluated three tools: GitHub, Perforce and GitLab in this process.