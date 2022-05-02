This dramatic acceleration in disaster response didn't just benefit MIS clients — it also transformed how their own teams work. Before adopting GitLab, MIS had used an inefficient mix of five different DevOps tools that caused difficult onboarding, fragmented workflows, the need for a variety of support teams, slow deployment processes, and problems maintaining collaboration across distributed teams. By eliminating that toolchain with a single, end-to-end platform, the organization has not only made their team’s jobs easier, they’ve also been able to launch releases every two weeks, instead of quarterly or even less frequently. And it enables them to more easily meet client requests, particularly those that are stipulated as part of their contracts.

“With the toolchain we had before, I think a lot of people were kind of confused about where things were being done and if projects were ready. It affected our delivery schedule,” says Nita. “It resulted in very little value being created with the technology. That meant we were slow to respond to customer requests. It was a drag on the company. That’s no longer a problem.”

Cutting that toolchain and working on a single platform is even more important for a small business trying to get a lot of work done with fewer hands. “That’s 100% true,” adds Nita. “The problem was that a majority of a developer’s time had been spent on integrating and connecting one disparate tool to the other. And if there was a problem, finding out which tool was causing it. With a single platform, though, everything is already connected and integrated by design. Our development team is only seven people — that’s 20% of our company. We’re a small team with a small budget. We need an advantage that enables us to function as a much bigger team.”

To speed and ease those deployments even more, Nita says they will consider adopting GitLab Duo, a suite of AI-powered features that assist across the entire software development lifecycle.