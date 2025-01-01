For millions of German travelers, Deutsche Bahn’s DB Navigator isn't just another app — it's their essential connection to the organization's vast railway network. In fact, it is Deutsche Bahn’s most used app, handling 1.5 billion travel information requests in 2023 with an average of 42 million visitors per month the same year. The app serves as the organization's primary digital interface for millions of customers, serving as a critical driver of ticket sales, and a source of real-time travel information and trip planning. It is Deutsche Bahn’s most important piece of software.

The organization built it from the ground up with GitLab.

To build DB Navigator, about 400 people across about 35 DevSecOps teams used GitLab’s platform to share code, documentation, and best practices. GitLab also enabled them to collaboratively share information about different projects and ask each other for guidance.

“We have such a large community and a complex IT landscape at Deutsche Bahn that we have been trying to foster a way for people in different teams to share code, as well as libraries and insights,” says Martin Ortmann, product owner at Deutsche Bahn. “Having a collaborative platform allows us to foster learning and discussions that have definitely been a big benefit to us.

“People have built wide-ranging communities where they discuss all aspects of coding, including fixing bottlenecks and increasing efficiencies,” he adds. “GitLab is important for our collaboration.”

That kind of collaboration made it faster and more efficient to build DB Navigator, their flagship piece of software.

“We built our primary digital platform — the interface for millions of customers — from the ground up with GitLab,” says Pradel. “It’s significant to our success, so GitLab is too.”

When Deutsche Bahn originally adopted GitLab they began using the GitLab Community Edition, which provides basic DevSecOps functionality, including unlimited public and private repositories. “It really helped us,” says Ortmann.

The organization and its DevSecOps teams, however, wanted more – more capabilities that would enable them to efficiently build apps like DB Navigator. And to get more — more planning features, more analytics and reporting, and more priority support — they upgraded to GitLab Premium in 2023. Today they have 11,500 active users, 75,000 hosted repositories, and a 91% success rate in continuous deployments.

Part of that developer happiness came from the fact that Premium gave their team members the opportunity to use more planning features, like merge request boards, Issues, roadmaps, and Epics. These features were available in the Community version but the DevSecOps teams found using them felt more seamless in Premium, encouraging more people to take advantage of the additional features. For instance, approval rules are automatically enforced, and the upgrade also eliminated the need for a separate code search tool. "Since we didn't have to buy another tool, we were able to save that expense and complexity," says Pradel, highlighting Premium's Advanced Search capabilities for cross-repository searches and vulnerability detection.

For the developers it is more seamless because the approval rules are enforced and the fulltext code search is integrated into the product (no switch to separate product needed)