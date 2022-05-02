It’s business critical to the organization to keep Opigno not only running smoothly but updated with the latest features and meeting customer needs.

Standing in their way was a fragmented toolchain that caused disjointed processes and limited visibility into their CI/CD pipelines. With just two engineers supporting a platform used by millions, Connect-i’s DEvSecOps team was overwhelmed by time-consuming manual tasks. Developing and deploying updates was slow, tedious, and error-prone — making it difficult to keep their enterprise platform competitive and their premier product up to date. For a company delivering mission-critical software to global organizations, this gap between capabilities and expectations had to be rectified.

In 2022, they adopted the Community Edition of GitLab's DevSecOps platform, switching from a complicated patchwork of tools that included the Packagist repository, Bitbucket, and Jenkins. This consolidation into a single platform immediately streamlined their development processes and eliminated integration headaches.

Then in 2023 they upgraded to GitLab Premium to take advantage of even more features and capabilities, like customer support services, strengthened security and control features, and additional project management functionality. That move enabled them to increase efficiencies, eliminate wasted time, and ensure security is a primary focus from the very beginning of development. It also allowed them to make a 30% reduction in their security workload.

“The quality of our software has improved significantly,” says Axel Minck, CEO at Connect-i. “Having everything — code, issues, CI/CD, and testing — in one place helped us speed up our work by 30% to 40%. It’s made collaboration easier, reduced errors, and allowed us to release updates quickly, especially for our enterprise version, where quality and speed really matter.”

Connect-i used GitLab to create new features in two successive versions of Opigno. Now they are working on another major version release, building it from the ground up with the DevSecOps platform. “We’re managing the full development lifecycle in GitLab — everything from code development to reviews, quality control, documentation, and customized CI/CD pipelines with linting code analysis and testing,” adds Minck. “GitLab has been essential to transforming this product, giving us full control over every aspect of development and ensuring it is high quality.”

He also notes that they’re building software faster and more efficiently, since manual tasks that used to take days now are done within hours thanks to automation. And they’re also more confident that the code is more secure with built-in container scanning, Static Application Security Testing and Dynamic Application Security Testing.

“Without a doubt, centralizing our workflows in GitLab has eliminated unnecessary context switching and toolchain overhead,” says Minck. “It all plays a major role in enabling us to catch vulnerabilities early — both in the code and the infrastructure. That’s critical for us and our enterprise clients, who expect secure, compliant software.”