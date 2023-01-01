GitLab provides developer teams a platform for reliable, scalable and predictable build times. Collaboration, resourcing and planning have improved as well. “A positive thing we are seeing is in terms of GitLab support. Instead of having to set aside resources internally, we can direct our internal users to GitLab support” added Jon. One of the most noticeable and dramatic improvements since adopting GitLab is that Signicat’s deployment time has dropped from days to just minutes. It has significantly changed not only their speed to deployment but it has supported Signicat with the ability to be agile and deliver more continuously. GitLab’s dedication to transparency and openness in its technology roadmap is a notable plus for planning, according to Jon Skarpeteig, Signicat’s Vice-President for Cloud Architecture. “The push from the company perspective is towards containerizing everything. That is one of the reasons why GitLab was a good fit for us. It really solves containers in a very elegant way” he explains. That transparent GitLab roadmap matches Signicat’s own roadmap, providing an integrated system for source code management, continuous integration and continuous delivery of key services – including Docker and Kubernetes.

“GitLab’s open culture has served us well. There is an openness about what is coming and how things get prioritized,” said Skarpeteig, adding that GitLab support is another benefit. GitLab’s support resources for Signicat’s internal developers’ free up development managers’ time. In addition, GitLab’s software supports the team’s ability to quickly react to change; which is extremely valuable for a company in rapid growth at the same time it is at the center of important trends in modern commerce and technology.