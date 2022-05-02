Getting the spacecraft off the ground was not the end of the DevSecOps team’s job.

The first flight of any spacecraft is considered experimental, with engineers expecting to find and triage issues after launch. For Odysseus, “There were certainly things that came up in flight — Easter eggs — despite all the rugged testing that we did,” says Blakeslee. “That meant we had to patch software in flight. The deadlines were tighter. The stakes were higher. There was a lot more tension.”

Due to timelines set by orbital mechanics and thermal constraints, there were specific deadlines for sending patches to the lander, both in flight and on the Moon. To quickly create and deploy those patches — including fixes for laser range finders, communications, and navigation — they relied heavily on GitLab’s continuous integration (CI) pipelines to ensure the patches weren’t introducing any defects into the system.

The CI pipelines enable the teams to scrutinize the software and run quality-assurance checks at a speed that they couldn’t do manually, according to Blakeslee. Intuitive Machines’ developers were able to create their own regression, integration, quality assurance, and acceptance tests that run in the pipelines. All of these tests gave them insights into the code that was changed, and ensured that the patches hadn’t broken anything, were compatible with ground software, and actually fixed the problems they were meant to resolve.

“We vetted it all in the CI pipelines,” says Blakeslee, noting that they experienced a 20x decrease in pipeline execution time with GitLab. “You have to introduce good patches to the spacecraft. As you can imagine, if you introduce bad patches, it can be game over. It could absolutely end the mission, so you have to have something that vets them. GitLab did that for us.”

Those CI pipelines also helped the DevSecOps teams create patches for problems that were caused when the spacecraft unexpectedly landed at an angle on the Moon, leading to critical communication challenges. The teams had to quickly develop multiple software patches, verify them using the CI pipelines, and restore the communication systems promptly, ultimately sending the patches a quarter of a million miles to successfully get the lander functioning again.