VTS used GitHub as its primary source code platform but supplemented by a patchwork of six third-party tools across source control, code quality, vulnerability scanning, CI/CD, and license management. Code quality required SonarQube. Vulnerability scanning needed separate tools. CI/CD pipelines required another external service. This fragmented setup increased overhead and created a growing risk of configuration drift across repositories.

"I'd describe it as annoying, cumbersome, and prone to hidden gaps," explained Jacques Buitendag, Head of Technology. "Teams would get GitHub, but GitHub never aimed to be a one-stop solution. When we needed code quality, we needed to bring in another tool like SonarQube. For vulnerability scanning, we needed tools such as OWASP Dependency-Check. With GitHub’s focus on repositories, it left the door open for drift across our pipelines."

Governance requirements demanded clear answers: Do we have the right processes? Are we executing them consistently? Can we prove it? With tools scattered across vendors, assembling audit reports became a multi-day exercise.

License compliance auditing exposed the problem. Each year, VTS manually checked each project, extracted dependencies, consolidated duplicates, and compared them against previous years. This process took two full days of engineering time.

Security visibility faced the same problem. VTS scanned at the repository level without an organization wide review, so vulnerabilities appeared late—after teams had committed to customer milestones—making it difficult to assess risk and decide whether to accept or remediate the vulnerabilities.