Thales provides in-flight entertainment systems on more than 2,300 aircraft across 80 airlines, serving more than 1.6 million passengers per day. To take in-flight entertainment (IFE) to a new level, Thales built a groundbreaking system, dubbed FlytEDGE, designed to offer passengers a personalized experience based on their individual preferences. Unlike traditional IFE systems, FlytEDGE is a cloud-based solution focused on bringing operational flexibility, in order to quickly deploy new applications and services onboard. These new services will tailor passenger experience by intelligently recommending content, providing personalized journey information, like luggage tracking and directions to connecting gates, or even allowing passengers to stream their favorite shows and movies using their own streaming subscriptions.

Thales built, delivered and will operate the FlytEDGE system, which won a prestigious 2024 Crystal Cabin Award recognizing in-flight innovations, on GitLab's end-to-end DevSecOps platform. Adopting GitLab in 2018, empowered Thales to streamline their software development processes, improving collaboration, and ensuring robust security measures.

Using GitLab has enabled Thales teams to better collaborate because they were all using the common platform, gaining visibility into projects, sharing documentation, and gaining the ability to pitch in and work together. And while also relying on GitLab's CI/CD pipelines to build, test, and deploy gave them efficiency and speed, using automated features, specifically for merge requests, also gave them a solid boost.

With FlytEDGE, airlines will be able to do a bi-weekly software update on in-service aircraft, which is a frequency 20 times faster than with traditional IFE systems. That speed is a key differentiator for Thales.

The IFE system relies on cloud-based content management, using providers like Amazon Web Services. This ensures the most popular entertainment options, including live sporting events, are available on every plane, using digital distribution and intelligent content curation.

“By using GitLab's platform, we were able to build FlytEDGE much faster and much more securely than we would have been able to without it,” Dubié. “The platform empowered our developers to create a piece of software that is not only critical to our overall business but will transform the way people are entertained inflight. We are happy to partner with GitLab to redefine the travel experience.”

“Before GitLab, everything was disparate,” says Jordan Dubié, chief product owner of Thales' Software Factory, an environment of tools, processes, and best practices to accelerate software production. “That made it impossible to modify our software without understanding different systems. Now, people can contribute to a common system so it's not a problem. And we can scale better.”

All of this is important to Thales' overall business since in-flight entertainment is a major source of revenue for the company, and it could help them capture more business from airlines that want to digitize their on-board experience and maximize their own customer experience.

FlytEDGE is being beta tested in 2024, operating on four aircraft flying domestically in the U.S. Then the system is expected to be operating at scale by the end of 2026.