A modern solution that can be hosted on-premises, GitLab provided a single instance of source code for the entire company. Leveraging a Git-based workflow, Axway’s worldwide R&D teams can now easily share and collaborate on code with nearly zero downtime and minimal administrative overhead. Leveraging the most robust Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) support of any SCM provider, with GitLab, Axway is able to manage access and permissions for 600 enterprise developers securely and consistently.

“GitLab met our requirements and gave us the best value for the price,” said Labourdette. “The feature set with GitLab on-premise was more advanced than GitHub and we saw the pace and development [of GitLab] moving faster with a community that was active in delivering and contributing.”

Collaboration between development and operations teams improved, too. Using GitLab’s Jenkins integration, developers can trigger their own builds and see the output of the pipeline status in the same view as their code within GitLab.

"All of the development we have done starts with central source code management in GitLab. This is followed with ephemeral Jenkins through GitLab CI to “eat our own dog food” in creating pipelines that build and deploy images then QA them and execute a security scan. Immutable infrastructure and common continuous deployment using Artifactory and Bintray repositories allows us to deploy Docker container images into AWS. Our new development is based on microservices, Docker on Kubernetes with GitLab being the source of our DevOps pipelines," Labourdette explains.