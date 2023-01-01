Jared Short, Director of Innovation, and the Trek10 team tested several tools in hopes of solving the transparency and collaboration conundrum. While some applications offered visibility, clients did not feel comfortable navigating through difficult UIs, so the team continued to struggle. Trek10 searched for a single application that brought value to both developers and clients. Specifically, the team looked for a way to tie issues more closely with code, since developers and clients were not contributing to a single conversation.

Looking for an end-to-end solution, Trek10 selected GitLab to deliver full transparency throughout the development cycle. The team creates separate groups within projects and develops applications with full visibility to clients, paving the way for seamless collaboration after reviewing a repository or review app environments.

“We invite the clients and their developers, and project managers to collaborate with us, and we try to have as much visibility as possible,” explains Short. Exposing executive summaries, documentation, and spend reports offers clients real-time visibility into the development lifecycle. “With wikis, clients can easily find the information they want, helping them to quickly answer their own questions,” observes Short.

The decision to use GitLab has had a significant impact on both development and culture, with Short remarking, “Essentially, we look at GitLab as a building block, and we just build whatever we need on top of it. Whether it's a wiki or a custom integration, GitLab helps create an engineering culture.”

"At Trek10, an Amazon Web Services Advanced Consulting Partner and MSP Partner, we run many of our business and technology operations on GitLab. This includes everything from collaboratively developing internal software, laying out and managing clients projects, to documentation via wikis and management of deployments via GitLab CI. All of our GitLab Infrastructure runs within our own Virtual Private Cloud in AWS (VPC). We use GitLab CI to build, test and deploy AWS infrastructure. Whether it be containers on Fargate and ECS, or serverless solutions with Lambda and API Gateway, GItLab and its integrated CI help us seamlessly and securely manage deployments across many AWS accounts on a daily basis for our clients as well as our own practice," Short continued.