Jasper has reduced cycle time by 30% since introducing GitLab more than three years ago. Deployment frequency has accelerated by 25% because the pipelines are not breaking. “The ability to deliver our products with constant updates certainly increases. The ROI and the RTO times have increased, and the value proposition for the last three periods, year-over-year, have certainly increased because we’re providing a better value proposition from delivery, from execution, and also from a management perspective,” Patel said.

GitLab is used to build internal and external products, so the pipeline remains the same. Ninety percent to 95% of project releases are on budget and on time. Some features and functionalities may change depending on a specific need, but between the internals of the organization, as well as the customers, GitLab is the solution. “Having a pipeline that doesn’t break, that’s roughly 350 man hours a year that we save on average for each individual product of ours, if not more,” according to Patel.

For the past year and a half, Jasper has been building solutions for customers using GitLab and in early 2020, Jasper became a GitLab partner. By December 2019, Jasper had finished the prototype architecture for “DevSecOps in a box” and was rolling it out to customers. “GitLab is by default on every box that we deploy. It is offered as a base solution. The rest of the components and open source software are all complimentary to fit around the DevSecOps scenario in the box,” Patel said. Each customer, from Marine to airman, has specific requirements, so GitLab is the base solution and additional capabilities are added to the overall toolkit accordingly. The “DevSecOps in a box” enables multicloud deployments for customers, including Azure, AWS, Google, IBM and Oracle Cloud.

Jasper is saving between 33%-37% annually since adopting GitLab for SCM, CI, and CD. “If we were purchasing individual tools, plus maintenance and upgrades on those specific tools, and add each one of them up individually and do a price comparison side-by-side to GitLab and if you do a ROI model, the amount of money that we save is tremendous,” Patel added.

Since rolling out “DevSecOps in a box,” customers have been eager to test it out. “We have roughly 35 customers who have been currently working to take a delivery. We have four successful customers who already have it and they cannot stop raving about it. We are working on roughly additional 22 to 23 customers who have heard about it or have seen the capabilities and are interested,” according to Patel.