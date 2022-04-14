As a global provider of advanced gaming services, EveryMatrix is focused on fast-paced, innovative solution development and dependable software deployment for users in a wide selection of countries and regions. Such lively progress is tempered in gaming, as elsewhere, by a need for security, high availability, and reliability that helps ensure trust of clients and their online customers. With a growing focus on APIs and Kubernetes, it became clear the development teams needed more streamlined and automated workflows.

General tooling advances and the need to install important add-ons underscored the requirement to adapt to tools flexibly and quickly. To effectively implement agile processes, EveryMatrix teams needed assurance that everything was in one place, that workflows were well-documented, and that front-line developers didn’t have to be versed in a different installation method for each tool they needed to use. Programmer teams needed dependable peer review and approvals processes. In addition, the system had to be capable of providing transparency to other stakeholders in the organization. CI/CD support that enabled such innovation was a must-have, and GitLab Premium was the choice.