Keytrade Bank now uses GitLab for its Bank Assembly platform. Each team at Keytrade Bank works on different products supplied by the bank using their own set of applications. Bank Assembly has been built from scratch with the aim to provide a transversal platform based on several tools, and they specifically chose GitLab for the center of the platform. The Bank Assembly has a set of built-in pipelines. Teams can use what they need in the blocks because they've created all the ymls in the repository and the applications make e-clouds out of the ymls. It is easy to switch from one version to another because it all goes through GitLab.

“All the teams are starting to be embedded in the Bank Assembly platform, and so we use GitLab as a central point for everything CI/CD, infrastructure, on-premise integration, and AWS,” according to Pepinster. Keytrade Bank installed GitLab server on AWS using omnibus. They configured an external PostgreSQL with Aurora RDS. For GitLab runners, teams deployed them both on-premises and in AWS. On AWS, GitLab runners are EC2 instances that spawn new EC2 spot-instances when they pick up a job from GitLab server. It enables teams to handle loads efficiently without thinking about the capacity of the infrastructure. As GitLab runners are deployed in dedicated per feature team AWS accounts, they can easily adjust the setup according to their needs.

Keytrade Bank applications are deployed in AWS mainly on EKS using GitLab. Teams also use Lambda to deploy a simple dashboard showing some crucial information about their applications. As for the other technologies, GitLab is used to deploy Lambda and Terraform configuration related to it. Since adopting GitLab, managers are able to properly audit workflows. “We can now see who does what, and when, which was not the case before. We have a lot of auditors who come to the bank, and it is very important for our management to be able to have all this information - it is now very easy for us,” Pepinster said.

GitLab is also used by the Contact Management Development team. They are responsible for customer management and are the main communication channel with customers. This team is an extremely important element for the bank because there are no physical branches. Keytrade Bank is integrating GitLab with Jira in order to allow the business to control the complete software delivery lifecycle from Jira. In Jira, they developed a workflow with a set of statuses and transitions that a task moves through during its lifecycle. A new branch will trigger a transition to move the task from "open" all the way through to “code to be reviewed.” Triggering this transition automatically opens a new merge request in GitLab, using the source branch created before. Review is done in GitLab by other developers and the result of the merge request (either close or merged) triggers another Jira transition.

The same process happens for deployment: Only authorized users can trigger the transition "to be deployed in prod." This creates a Git tag and triggers the corresponding pipeline to release an application in production. Keytrade Bank's newest project, PSD2, is a set of APIs that must be exposed publicly according to a European standard. PSD2 was created directly with GitLab from its inception. The project uses cloud, on-premises, AWS, and Terraform, and all the tools are managed by GitLab. PSD2 has around 10 microservices, two third parties on the cloud, and one on-premises tier. “The idea is to be able to reuse what has been done for Belgium for future projects. For example, for the implementation in Luxembourg. The PSD2 project was the first big project we used GitLab for and it went really well from development to production,” Pepinster said.

GitLab is the foundation for communication, collaboration, and workflow efficiency at Keytrade Bank. As the project expands, GitLab will continue to be the hub for code management, version control, and continuous integration and deployment.