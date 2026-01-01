Why a single application for DevOps?

Reduce risk with a single set of permissions

Rather than having to manage authentication and authorization across many tools. GitLab has a single login and one place to set permissions so everyone has the correct access.

Reduce costs with less administrative overhead

With a single application to install, configure, and maintain there’s less administrative overhead. Since fewer staff needed to administer a single application verse a complex toolchain more of your engineering resources can be allocated towards development of features for your users.

Increase speed with a lower time to resolution

When a build pipeline fails how do you troubleshoot? Is it a problem with the infrastructure or did new code fail a test? Perhaps there is state in the original specification that needed to help debug. With traditional toolchains the issue tracker, code repository, and CI/CD pipeline are all separate tools. When teams need to troubleshoot they have to pass state back and forth in a ticket because they likely don’t all have access to the same applications.

With GitLab, everyone who needs to help troubleshoot a failure has access to all of the data. Pipeline, code, comments, issues, and test results all appear on the merge request so there’s a single view. With everyone on the same page troubleshooting is much simpler and things get up and running faster.

See more benefits of a single application