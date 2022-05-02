Before Sigma Defense first adopted GitLab early in 2021, the company was weighed down with a growing sprawl of software factories, an umbrella term for DevOps tools and processes, the people who use them, the buildings they work in, and even the ships, planes, and unmanned vehicles the software works in. For each new project the company began working on, a new software factory had to be spun up with team members choosing their own tools, which created a costly duplication in time, infrastructure, and investment. It also meant silos were repeatedly popping up across the organization, prohibiting different teams from working together and sharing a common place for reusable code to live—bridling their productivity, efficiency and speed.

Sigma Defense, working with the Navy’s IT services team, PEO Digital, created the DevSecOps environment, Black Pearl, to eliminate that duplication and the silos and complexities that came along with it. GitLab’s AI-powered, end-to-end DevSecOps platform is at the heart of that new environment, dismantling silos, fueling collaboration, and speeding software development and delivery—all while more easily and efficiently meeting compliance regulations.

GitLab, in essence, gives Black Pearl its DevSecOps capabilities and a single platform to power its pipelines and tools. Automated security scanning is conducted, and software planning, development, testing, documentation, and deployment all occur within GitLab. By using GitLab, DevSecOps teams from across Sigma Defense now can work together on projects, visualize progress and bottlenecks, help create efficiencies, and speed secure software to deployment.

After adopting GitLab, the organization saw benefits in both time and money. For instance, the time it takes to set up software factories was cut from about six months to three to five days. As for the cost of software factory deployments, that was slashed 90%, going from about $4 million to $400,000.

“GitLab is the core of our DevSecOps capabilities. It’s where we go to develop, deliver, and work together. It’s where we get things done,” says Josh Metheney, director of engineering at Sigma Defense, noting that they upgraded from GitLab Premium to GitLab Ultimate in 2022. “GitLab and DevSecOps are synonymous at Sigma Defense and are critical to the success of Black Pearl and the Sigma Defense team.”