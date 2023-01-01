The development team at Lely was using Subversion (SVN) for version control. However, the team was looking to move to Git because it is “easier to use Git correctly,” according to Kees Valkhof, configuration manager at Lely. The SVN repository was messy and lacked transparency, which created confusion around where data was stored.

The development team had to manually write scripts to ensure that reviews worked correctly and in order for engineers to do merge requests correctly in SVN. Developers were also using Review Board for code reviews, which required maintenance in order to continually integrate it with SVN. Having to open up a separate tool to perform code reviews meant that sometimes new code was getting deployed without ever being properly reviewed. With developers using multiple tools, there was little visibility into the status of projects. The maintenance and integration required to keep the developers up and running was taking up too much time and slowed throughput.

Lely developers were looking for a modern solution to replace their legacy tooling, including their homegrown SVN server, TeamCity, and Review Boards. Ideally, the solution would be an integrated, automated, singular platform that the developers could adopt quickly. The development team wanted to continue to innovate and consolidate the toolchain to become more productive. “We want to use as few tools as possible, and we want to stay on the same tool that everyone can use,” Valkhof said.

By replacing these older tools, the Lely team hoped they could continue to innovate internally, just as they innovate for their clients. The team had three requirements for any new tools: