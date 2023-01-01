Engineering and product team workflow has improved significantly. If the team wants to change a form on the website, or introduce a new A/B test, they simply release code. If the test passes, they can deploy in production. “Before GitLab, it could take up to four days for a production deployment because we had to involve a lot of people. Right now, it's a few minutes without any human in the middle. It's fully automatic,” Millet said.

The technology and the deployment process with GitLab CI belong to the product team, so they are empowered with choices for how they deploy. “We produced the last component of the CI, the deploy part. We created tools for engineering which will automatically execute blue and green deployment for them to try everything through canary deployment. If it's validated, it’s deployed in production. That's the front workflow,” Millet added.

The site reliability engineering (SRE) team produced a lot of CI templates, which created a center of knowledge for the teams. If there is a new developer in the company, templates can be easily accessed in order to get started. “We have sets of linter for all languages pre-templated by the SRE team. Basically, you just choose that first component. In the middle, for the test, you put your own code because you know what you did, so the test part is for your team,” according to Millet. The deployment is templated for either Nomad and Kubernetes to get in production.

In the last three years since adopting GitLab, Millet has never received a single complaint about the platform. GitLab significantly changed the culture of a 16-year-old company by improving transparency, workflow, and developers’ time. “It took almost a year for people to adopt GitLab as it was a change of habit, change of the way to work. Now it's working really well. At this point, we have developed a tool named DevHub on top of GitLab to make statistics and give a full view for the top management,” Millet said.