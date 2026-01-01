What is pipeline as code?

With pipeline as code, teams can configure builds, tests, and deployment in code that is trackable and stored in a centralized source repository.

Teams can use a declarative YAML approach or a vendor-specific programming language, such as Jenkins and Groovy, but the premise remains the same.

A pipeline as code file specifies the stages, jobs, and actions for a pipeline to perform. Because the file is versioned, changes in pipeline code can be tested in branches with the corresponding application release.

The pipeline as code model of creating continuous integration pipelines is an industry best practice, but deployment pipelines used to be created very differently.

Early in continuous integration, deployment pipelines were set up as point-and-click or through a graphical user interface (GUI). This presented several challenges: