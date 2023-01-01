Over the last few years, Potato has transformed itself from an engineer- and development-focused company to a more well-rounded product development company. Team members have transitioned to product leads, designers, delivery leads, and coaches that weren’t historically company roles. In making this update, the teams discovered that they needed a software tool that is more suitable for the entire product development lifecycle, rather than just code hosting.

Potato’s London studio was using Codebase for its code hosting needs. However, it was missing a merge request workflow. “When we were using Codebase, we had to write basically git commit hooks and various scripts to keep everything updated. We couldn't always store the code in Codebase for various client reasons. And so we had all kinds of glues and stuff to keep things working together,” said Luke Benstead, Technology Director, Potato. Sprint planning involved a lot of cumbersome manual planning such as post-it notes on actual whiteboards. They also didn’t have CI, so they were running tests locally which delayed the development process.

With Codebase, the teams didn’t have an effective method to conduct code reviews, so they used a variety of different tools for clients. Each developer had their own approach — some would follow the commits in a feature branch to review them individually and others would use the command line to create a big diff file and review that. In any instance, giving feedback was difficult and developers were frustrated.

Potato was looking for a way to decrease the number of disparate tools and improve project management workflows. It also wanted a platform that could cater to other teams, like the UX and design teams, in order for developers and designers to use one centralized system for issue tracking. On top of that, they were looking for a way to incorporate CI to improve the quality and speed with which teams could build, test, and ship features. “The biggest negative of our previous environment was the lack of advanced features such as CI/CD support,” said Alessandro Artoni, Technology Community Lead, Potato.