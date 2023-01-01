About two thirds of BGS's 600 employees are scientists and the other third are made up of business support and informatics teams. Communication between scientists and developers is key to ensuring that environmental projects move forward and that information relating to their interactions is recorded.

Previously software developers were using Subversion for source code management, but found the tool to be lacking the visibility the teams required. "With Subversion we were storing our code in a secure and convenient place, but it didn't have the collaboration aspect that GitLab offers. You couldn't see the visibility of the work that you were doing and you couldn't share that with our scientists, stakeholders and managers interested in that project," explained Wayne Shelley, DevOps integration leader at BGS.

Without a singular tool that offered total visibility, the BGS software development lifecycle suffered. The teams were not using any CI/CD and processes were separated into siloed steps. "If we wanted to run tests, we'd probably be doing them offline or we probably wouldn't be doing them at all! We certainly didn't have any kind of continuous integration and deployment that we have now," Shelley said.

BGS has its own infrastructure and with developers' demand for infrastructure on the rise, DevOps practices have helped to bridge the gap between infrastructure and application development. "We’re not a software development house, so this kind of platform infrastructure was lacking at our organization," Shelley added.

BGS needed an all-in-one tool that offered an easy to use interface, enhanced collaboration, complete visibility, and seamless integration. As Shelley put it, they wanted "an off-the-shelf, all-in-one solution that you know we could get behind."