Why you should implement continuous integration

Continuous integration is more than just tools. While implementing CI tools is part of the process, there is a cultural shift that needs to happen as well. Continuous integration is one part of the larger DevOps mindset. To get the maximum benefits of continuous integration, keep in mind the tools and cultural needs:

Commit code frequently

Continuous integration thrives with small, frequent changes to code. Code tested in small batches makes it easier for developers to identify bugs and errors and ensures better code quality.

Avoid complexity in CI pipelines

It's easy to introduce unnecessary complexity into development environments. Keep things as simple as possible and look for boring solutions.

Not all CI is created equal, so it's important to find the right CI for your needs. Is it compatible with your cloud provider? Is it within budget? How does it compare to other similar tools? Does it have room for growth? Ask the right questions and you'll find a CI solution that can help you in the long term.