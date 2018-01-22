Why you should implement continuous integration
"Continuous integration (CI) is the practice of merging code into a shared repository, usually several times a day. How continuous integrations works is that within the repository or production environment, automated building and testing is done to make sure there are no integration issues or problems with the code being merged. Continuous integration pipelines conduct automated tests. New code either passes these tests and proceeds to the next stage, or fails. This ensures that only CI-validated code ever makes it into production. "
