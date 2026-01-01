How to choose the right continuous integration tool

CI solutions have different pricing models. Teams can opt for open source CI or a pay-per-user solution, each with their own pros and cons.

Open source vs. commercial

Open source software has benefits that go beyond being free. Open source is an excellent way for developers to learn new skills and collaborate within a larger open source community. Open source software, in turn, benefits from the new ideas and creative problem-solving from an engaged community. Enterprises get to take advantage of these efforts – for free.

While it’s hard to beat “free,” it’s important to consider more than just cost.

Paid software might have a cost, but with that investment comes advantages. For one, you will receive support with paid software, and higher-tier pricing models even have their own dedicated support team. When you pay for a service, you have the right to tell a provider, “I’m having trouble with this and I need your help to fix it.” In the realm of CI/CD, where configuration plays such a big role, this kind of support can save teams a lot of time and headaches.

A free product may have everything a team needs, but an organization has to consider if paying for a service is the better decision in the long run. The best way to do that is by doing a cost/benefit analysis.