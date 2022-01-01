Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Delivery (CD) help you cut down on manual work and increase automation. That way, you can build and deploy great quality software more quickly.



Since GitLab CI is fully integrated, it allows you to get set up faster and provides a seamless experience. GitLab for Open Source members get 50,000 CI pipeline minutes per month for free.



Using GitLab CI with one of our top tiers provides you with best-in-class functionality. However, if your FOSS community is using another source code management platform, we still encourage you to use GitLab CI!



With Security baked into our CI pipelines, you get a robust set of application security scans. All of the results are provided for development teams in the Merge Request view, and can be managed in the security dashboard by security teams.



Still deciding? We encourage you to learn more about how GitLab CI compares to other popular CI providers such as Travis CI and Circle CI and see for yourself.