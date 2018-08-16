GitLab Open Source Partners

Partner with GitLab and strengthen the open source ecosystem.

About

The GitLab Open Source Partners program exists to build relationships with prominent open source projects using GitLab as a critical component of their infrastructure.

Benefits

Members receive:

  • Recognition on the GitLab for Open Source and GitLab Open Source Partners pages

  • Direct line of communication to GitLab

  • Support for migrating additional infrastructure to GitLab

  • Exclusive invitations to participate in GitLab events

  • Opportunities to meet with and learn from other open source partners

  • Visibility and promotion through GitLab marketing channels

Requirements

Members must:

  • Engage in co-marketing efforts with GitLab

  • Complete a public case study about their innovative use of GitLab

  • Plan and participate in joint initiatives and events

GitLab Open Source Partners

Learn more about our OSS Partners

#movingtogitlab

Read why and how our open source partners have chosen to move to GitLab.

open source

Come on in! Drupal is moving to GitLab

open source

Why the KDE community is #movingtogitlab

open source

GNOME: two years after the move to GitLab

company

OpenCores come to GitLab

open source

How GitLab helped Kali Linux attract a growing number of community contributions

