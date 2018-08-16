GitLab Open Source Partners
About
The GitLab Open Source Partners program exists to build relationships with prominent open source projects using GitLab as a critical component of their infrastructure.
Benefits
Members receive:
Recognition on the GitLab for Open Source and GitLab Open Source Partners pages
Direct line of communication to GitLab
Support for migrating additional infrastructure to GitLab
Exclusive invitations to participate in GitLab events
Opportunities to meet with and learn from other open source partners
Visibility and promotion through GitLab marketing channels
Requirements
Members must:
Engage in co-marketing efforts with GitLab
Complete a public case study about their innovative use of GitLab
Plan and participate in joint initiatives and events
GitLab Open Source Partners
#movingtogitlab
Read why and how our open source partners have chosen to move to GitLab.
Come on in! Drupal is moving to GitLab
Why the KDE community is #movingtogitlab
GNOME: two years after the move to GitLab
OpenCores come to GitLab
How GitLab helped Kali Linux attract a growing number of community contributions
