Welcome to the new era of DevSecOps
22 June 2023 at 7 AM PDT | Virtual
Introducing GitLab 16, a celebration of where we are and where the most comprehensive DevSecOps platform is heading, ushering in the modern age of software development, for everyone.
Join us:
- As we unveil the latest innovations in our DevSecOps platform to accelerate your business’ transformation.
- To discover how you can truly drive operational efficiencies, boost productivity and improve security at every step in the software development lifecycle.
Who you’ll meet
Ashley Kramer
Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer at GitLab
David DeSanto
Chief Product Officer at GitLab
Diane O'Neal
Director, Product & Solutions Marketing at GitLab
