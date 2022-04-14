GitLab Duo Pro Trial for Self-Managed and GitLab Dedicated customers

Ship software faster with the power of AI

  • GitLab Duo Pro is designed to make teams more efficient throughout the software development lifecycle with:
  • Code completion and code generation with Code Suggestions
  • Organizational controls
  • Chat*
  • Code refactorization*
  • Code explanation*
  • Test generation*
  • Available in many popular IDEs and supports 15 programming languages.
  • *Currently in Beta.

Try GitLab Duo Pro free for 30 days

Exclusively for Self-Managed and GitLab Dedicated customers.
GitLab.com customers can start a GitLab Duo Pro trial by registering here.

All fields required

Take GitLab for a spin

See what your team can do with a single platform for software delivery.

Get free trial
Headshots of three people

Have a question? We're here to help.

Talk to an expert