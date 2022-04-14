GitLab Duo Pro Trial for Self-Managed and GitLab Dedicated customers
Ship software faster with the power of AI
- GitLab Duo Pro is designed to make teams more efficient throughout the software development lifecycle with:
- Code completion and code generation with Code Suggestions
- Organizational controls
- Chat*
- Code refactorization*
- Code explanation*
- Test generation*
- Available in many popular IDEs and supports 15 programming languages.
- *Currently in Beta.
Try GitLab Duo Pro free for 30 days
Exclusively for Self-Managed and GitLab Dedicated customers.
GitLab.com customers can start a GitLab Duo Pro trial by registering here.
