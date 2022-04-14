Ticket satisfaction survey

24 hours after a ticket is Solved or automatically closed due to a lack of activity, a Customer Satisfaction survey will be sent out.

We track responses to these surveys through Zendesk with a target of 95% customer satisfaction.

Support Management regularly reviews responses, and may contact customers who leave negative reviews for more context.

How is Support doing?

In the spirit of "Is it any good?" and GitLab's Value of Transparency GitLab Support publishes its performance indicators publicly.