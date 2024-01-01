Beginner’s Guide to DevOps

What DevOps is (and isn't)
Free Guide
Learn what DevOps is all about and how it can help you and your organization.
Free Guide
Since DevOps is a burgeoning field, there are a lot of people who are just jumping in. And with related technologies, practices, and even a culture to figure out, getting started might feel a little daunting.
In this guide, we present you with some practical information to help you understand what DevOps is all about.
You'll learn:
What DevOps is (and isn't)
The stages of the DevOps process
How DevOps can help you and your organization
DevOps fundamentals such as CI and automated testing
The benefits of shifting security left