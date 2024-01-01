Free Guide

Beginner’s Guide to DevOps

Learn what DevOps is all about and how it can help you and your organization.

Since DevOps is a burgeoning field, there are a lot of people who are just jumping in. And with related technologies, practices, and even a culture to figure out, getting started might feel a little daunting.

In this guide, we present you with some practical information to help you understand what DevOps is all about.

You'll learn:

  • What DevOps is (and isn't)

  • The stages of the DevOps process

  • How DevOps can help you and your organization

  • DevOps fundamentals such as CI and automated testing

  • The benefits of shifting security left

