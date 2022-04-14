Building SOX Compliant Applications with GitLab

GitLab can help you with your SOX compliance

In 2002 the United States Congress passed the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, also known as SOX to help protect the public from fraudulent practices by corporations. For publicly traded companies, SOX compliance is critical. The software development process of these organizations must be designed, developed, tested, and deployed in ways that adhere to SOX compliance.


GitLab can help you meet SOX IT General Controls (ITGC) compliance requirements by providing you a powerful set of features that support best practice in software development from a single platform.


Access controls

GitLab provides an access control system that allows you to easily maintain the principle of least privilege, ensuring that your users only have access to what they need to do their job.

IT security

GitLab provides many built in capabilities such as Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Container Scanning, Dependency Scanning, and Vulnerability Reporting.

Data backup

GitLab provides backup and restore procedures to ensure your data is not lost.

Change management

GitLab makes it easy to define and enforce policies for all software changes while maintaining a record of what was changed, when it was changed, and who changed it.

Access controls

Solution Tier Dedicated, SaaS / Self-Managed
LDAP synchronization Premium Self-Managed
SAML group sync Premium Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
SCIM for Self-Managed Instances Premium Self-Managed
Users with Minimal access Premium Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
User permissions export Premium Self-Managed
Account deletion Premium Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
Group access and permissions Premium Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
Restrict project and group access by using impersonation Premium Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
Confidential issues Premium Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
Protected branches Premium Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
Auditor users Premium Self-Managed

IT security

Solution Tier Dedicated / SaaS / Self-Managed
Disable signups Premium Self-Managed
Installation security Premium Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
Two-factor auth Premium SaaS & Self-Managed
Verified authors with signed commits Premium Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
Ensure removed users cannot invite themselves back Premium Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
Secret detection Premium Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
Group and project access report Premium SaaS & Self-Managed
Audit events Premium Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
Log system Premium Self-Managed
Incident management Premium Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
Alerts Premium Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
Monitor GitLab with Prometheus Premium Self-Managed
Application security Ultimate Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
Compliance reports Ultimate Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
Security dashboard Ultimate Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
Vulnerability reports Ultimate Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
Vulnerability pages Ultimate Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
Vulnerability severity levels Ultimate Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
Dependency list Ultimate Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
Credentials inventory Ultimate Self-Managed

Data backup

Solution Tier Dedicated / SaaS / Self-Managed
Backup and restore GitLab Premium Self-Managed
Encrypted system configuration Premium Self-Managed
SSL configuration Premium Self-Managed
PostgreSQL replication and failover Premium Self-Managed
Audit event streaming Ultimate Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed

Change management

Solution Tier Dedicated, SaaS / Self-Managed
MR approval rules Premium Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
Push rules Premium Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
Code owners Premium Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
Enable delayed project deletion Premium Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
View description of change history Premium Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
Security policies Ultimate Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
MR security approvals Ultimate Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
Requirements management Ultimate Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
Status checks Ultimate Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed
License approval policies Ultimate Dedicated, SaaS & Self-Managed

THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEBSITE IS TO BE USED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. THE INFORMATION SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON OR CONSTRUED AS LEGAL OR COMPLIANCE ADVICE OR OPINIONS. THE INFORMATION IS NOT COMPREHENSIVE AND WILL NOT GUARANTEE COMPLIANCE WITH ANY REGULATION OR INDUSTRY STANDARD. YOU MUST NOT RELY ON THE INFORMATION FOUND ON THIS WEBSITE AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO SEEKING PROFESSIONAL ADVICE FROM YOUR ATTORNEY AND/OR COMPLIANCE PROFESSIONAL.

