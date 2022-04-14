Building SOX Compliant Applications with GitLab

In 2002 the United States Congress passed the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, also known as SOX to help protect the public from fraudulent practices by corporations. For publicly traded companies, SOX compliance is critical. The software development process of these organizations must be designed, developed, tested, and deployed in ways that adhere to SOX compliance.





GitLab can help you meet SOX IT General Controls (ITGC) compliance requirements by providing you a powerful set of features that support best practice in software development from a single platform.





New features are added to GitLab on the 22nd of every month.