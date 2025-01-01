AI in Software Development: A Guide for Leaders

How each role in DevSecOps can take advantage of AI
Artificial intelligence is no longer just on the way — it's now fundamental to how organizations build applications. Companies are leveraging generative AI to radically change the way their teams build, secure, and deliver software. According to the GitLab research, 78% of development, security, and operations professionals are either already using AI or plan to within the next two years.
If you havent started using AI in your software development process, now is the time. If you have, it's time to accelerate. No matter where you are in your journey, there are clear steps you can take to put AI to work for you and your business.
In this guide, you'll learn:
Where you can use AI across the SDLC
Five steps to help your teams become AI pros
Tips for limiting risks and easing fears around AI
How AI can help your teams fix vulnerabilities faster