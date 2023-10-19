DevSecOps World Tour Berlin

Berlin

October 19, 2023

Spreespeicher
Stralauer Allee 2
10245 Berlin, Germany

Agenda

All times shown in Central European Summer Time (CEST)
8:30 am

Registration & Breakfast
9:30 am

Welcome Keynote: GitLab DevSecOps World Tour - The Evolution of DevSecOps
Ashley Kramer Photo
Ashley Kramer Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer GitLab
10:00 am

Next up for The DevSecOps Platform + Product Demo
Mike Flouton Photo
Mike Flouton VP, Product Management GitLab
Fabian Zimmer Photo
Fabian Zimmer Director, Product Management - SaaS Platforms GitLab
10:45 am

Break
11:00 am

In conversation with Mike Johann, Deutsche Telekom IT GmbH
Stephen Walters Photo
Stephen Walters Field CTO GitLab
Michael Johann Photo
Michael Johann Principal Platform Engineer Deutsche Telekom IT GmbH
11:45 pm

Lunch & Networking
01:00 pm

Workshop: How to optimize your DevSecOps workflow by focusing on value streams
Jonathan Fullam Photo
Jonathan Fullam VP of Global Solutions Architecture GitLab
Simon Mansfield Photo
Simon Mansfield Senior Manager, Solutions Architecture GitLab
Sujeevan Vijayakumaran Photo
Sujeevan Vijayakumaran Solutions Architect GitLab
Jan Kunzmann Photo
Jan Kunzmann Solutions Architect GitLab
2:30 pm

Break
2:45 pm

Bringing GitLab to Work
Nico Meisenzahl Photo
Nico Meisenzahl Head of DevOps Consulting & Operations white duck GmbH
3:10 pm

Roundtable discussion: The human element of DevSecOps
3:40 pm

Closing Remarks
Diane O'Neal Photo
Diane O'Neal Director, Product & Solutions Marketing at GitLab GitLab
4:00 pm

Snacks + Networking Reception

Code of conduct

GitLab is committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for every attendee at all of our events whether they are virtual or onsite. Please review our code of conduct to ensure DevSecOps World Tour is a friendly, inclusive, and comfortable environment for all participants.

