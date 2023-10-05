DevSecOps World Tour Dallas

Dallas

October 5, 2023

Fairmont Dallas
1717 N Akard St
Dallas, TX 75201

Agenda

All times shown in Central Time (CT)
9:30 am

Registration & Breakfast
Kyla Gradin Dahl Photo
Kyla Gradin Dahl Area Sales Manager GitLab
10:00 am

Welcome Keynote: GitLab DevSecOps World Tour - The Evolution of DevSecOps
Ashley Kramer Photo
Ashley Kramer Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer GitLab
10:30 am

Next up for The DevSecOps Platform
Justin Farris Photo
Justin Farris Senior Director, Product GitLab
Christie Lenneville Photo
Christie Lenneville Vice President of User Experience GitLab
11:15 am

Break
11:30 am

In discussion with Jim Dayton from Southwest Airlines
Jim Dayton Photo
Jim Dayton CISO & Vice President Southwest Airlines
Reshmi Krishna Photo
Reshmi Krishna Director, Enterprise Solutions Architecture GitLab
12:15 pm

Lunch & Networking
1:30 pm

Workshop: How to optimize your DevSecOps workflow by focusing on Value Streams
Jonathan Fullam Photo
Jonathan Fullam VP of Global Solutions Architecture GitLab
Steve Grossman Photo
Steve Grossman Solutions Architect GitLab
Yu-Chen Hsueh Photo
Yu-Chen Hsueh Staff Solutions Architect GitLab
Brian Henzelmann Photo
Brian Henzelmann Manager, Solutions Architecture GitLab
Jeremy Wagner Photo
Jeremy Wagner Senior Solutions Architect GitLab
3:00 pm

Break
3:15 pm

Partner Spotlight: NextLink Labs
Jay Korpi Photo
Jay Korpi Principal Cybersecurity Specialist NextLink Labs
3:40 pm

Roundtable discussion: The human element of DevSecOps
4:10 pm

Closing Remarks
4:30 pm

Snacks + Networking

Code of conduct

GitLab is committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for every attendee at all of our events whether they are virtual or onsite. Please review our code of conduct to ensure DevSecOps World Tour is a friendly, inclusive, and comfortable environment for all participants.

