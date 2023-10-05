GitLab is committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for every attendee at all of our events whether they are virtual or onsite. Please review our code of conduct to ensure DevSecOps World Tour is a friendly, inclusive, and comfortable environment for all participants.
Agenda
Registration & Breakfast
Welcome Keynote: GitLab DevSecOps World Tour - The Evolution of DevSecOps
Next up for The DevSecOps Platform
Break
In discussion with Jim Dayton from Southwest Airlines
Lunch & Networking
Workshop: How to optimize your DevSecOps workflow by focusing on Value Streams
Break
Partner Spotlight: NextLink Labs
Roundtable discussion: The human element of DevSecOps
Closing Remarks
Snacks + Networking
