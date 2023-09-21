GitLab is committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for every attendee at all of our events whether they are virtual or onsite. Please review our code of conduct to ensure DevSecOps World Tour is a friendly, inclusive, and comfortable environment for all participants.
Irvine
September 21, 2023
Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa
3350 Avenue of the Arts
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Agenda
All times shown in Pacific Time (PT)
9:30 am
Registration & Breakfast
10:00 am
Welcome Keynote: GitLab DevSecOps World Tour - The Evolution of DevSecOps
Ashley Kramer Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer GitLab
10:30 am
Next up for The DevSecOps Platform
Justin Farris Senior Director, Product GitLab
11:15 am
Break
11:30 am
Customer Spotlight - coming soon
12:15 pm
Lunch & Networking
1:30 pm
Workshop: How to optimize your DevSecOps workflow by focusing on Value Streams
Brian Henzelmann Manager, Solutions Architecture GitLab
David Astor Solutions Architect Manager GitLab
Jonathan Fullam VP of Global Solutions Architecture GitLab
Reshmi Krishna Director, Enterprise Solutions Architecture GitLab
3:00 pm
Break
3:15 pm
Partner Spotlight: NextLink Labs
Sponsor Session with GitLab Partner, NextLink Labs
3:40 pm
Roundtable discussion: The human element of DevSecOps
4:10 pm
Closing Remarks
4:30 pm
Snacks + Networking
Sponsors
Special thank you to our sponsor!
Code of conduct
