Melbourne
August 17, 2023
Novotel Melbourne on Collins
270 Collins Street
Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Agenda
Registration & Breakfast
Welcome Keynote: GitLab DevSecOps World Tour - The Evolution of DevSecOps
Next up for The DevSecOps Platform
Break
In conversation with Ciaran Hessessy and Vanessa Love
Lunch & Networking
Workshop: How to optimize your DevSecOps workflow by focusing on Value Streams
Break
Partner Spotlight: DevOps1
Roundtable discussion: The human element of DevSecOps
Closing Remarks
Snacks + Networking
Code of conduct
GitLab is committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for every attendee at all of our events whether they are virtual or onsite. Please review our code of conduct to ensure DevSecOps World Tour is a friendly, inclusive, and comfortable environment for all participants.
