DevSecOps World Tour Melbourne

Melbourne

August 17, 2023

Novotel Melbourne on Collins
270 Collins Street
Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

Agenda

All times shown in Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)
9:00 am

Registration & Breakfast
10:00 am

Welcome Keynote: GitLab DevSecOps World Tour - The Evolution of DevSecOps
Ashley Kramer Photo
Ashley Kramer Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer GitLab
10:30 am

Next up for The DevSecOps Platform
Mike Flouton Photo
Mike Flouton VP, Product Management GitLab
Justin Farris Photo
Justin Farris Senior Director, Product GitLab
11:15 am

Break
11:30 am

In conversation with Ciaran Hessessy and Vanessa Love
Ciaran Henessy Photo
Ciaran Henessy Lendlease
Vanessa Love Photo
Vanessa Love
12:15 pm

Lunch & Networking
1:30 pm

Workshop: How to optimize your DevSecOps workflow by focusing on Value Streams
Jonathan Fullam Photo
Jonathan Fullam VP of Global Solutions Architecture GitLab
Adrian Smolski Photo
Adrian Smolski Senior Manager, Solutions Architecture (APJ) GitLab
Tomasz Skora Photo
Tomasz Skora Senior Solutions Architect GitLab
Ben Ridley Photo
Ben Ridley Solutions Architect GitLab
Rob Williams Photo
Rob Williams Customer Success - Solutions Architect GitLab
2:30 pm

Break
2:45 pm

Partner Spotlight: DevOps1
DevOps1 Photo
DevOps1
3:10 pm

Roundtable discussion: The human element of DevSecOps
3:40 pm

Closing Remarks
Adrian Smolski Photo
Adrian Smolski Senior Manager, Solutions Architecture GitLab
4:00 pm

Snacks + Networking

Code of conduct

GitLab is committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for every attendee at all of our events whether they are virtual or onsite. Please review our code of conduct to ensure DevSecOps World Tour is a friendly, inclusive, and comfortable environment for all participants.

