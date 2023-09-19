DevSecOps World Tour Mountain View

Mountain View

September 19, 2023

The Ameswell Hotel
800 Moffett Blvd
Mountain View, CA 94043

Agenda

9:30 am

Registration & Breakfast
10:00 am

Welcome Keynote: GitLab DevSecOps World Tour - The Evolution of DevSecOps
Dave Steer VP of Brand & Product Marketing GitLab
10:30 am

Next up for The DevSecOps Platform
David DeSanto Chief Product Officer GitLab
11:15 am

Break
11:30 am

In conversation with Russell Owen, HackerOne
Russell Owen Senior Director Platform and Engineering HackerOne
Sherrod Patching VP, Customer Success Management GitLab
12:15 pm

Lunch & Networking
1:30 pm

Workshop: How to optimize your DevSecOps workflow by focusing on Value Streams
Anthony Baer Solutions Architects GitLab
Brian Henzelmann Manager, Solutions Architecture GitLab
Jonathan Fullam VP of Global Solutions Architecture GitLab
Ken McKnight Senior Solutions Architect GitLab
Reshmi Krishna Director, Enterprise Solutions Architecture GitLab
3:00 pm

Break
3:15 pm

Partner Spotlight: BoxBoat & RedHat
Aaron Walker Senior Solutions Architect BoxBoat, an IBM Company
3:40 pm

Roundtable discussion: The human element of DevSecOps
4:10 pm

Closing Remarks
4:30 pm

Snacks + Networking

Code of conduct

GitLab is committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for every attendee at all of our events whether they are virtual or onsite. Please review our code of conduct to ensure DevSecOps World Tour is a friendly, inclusive, and comfortable environment for all participants.

