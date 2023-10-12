GitLab is committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for every attendee at all of our events whether they are virtual or onsite. Please review our code of conduct to ensure DevSecOps World Tour is a friendly, inclusive, and comfortable environment for all participants.
New York
October 12, 2023
Jay Suites Bryant Park
Jay Suites Bryant Park
109 W 39th St. 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10018
Agenda
9:30 am
Registration & Breakfast
10:00 am
Welcome Keynote: GitLab DevSecOps World Tour - The Evolution of DevSecOps
Ashley Kramer Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer GitLab
10:30 am
Next up for The DevSecOps Platform
David DeSanto Chief Product Officer GitLab
Josh Lambert Director of Product Management, Enablement GitLab
11:15 am
Break
11:30 am
In conversation with Ram Kothur, Ally
Lee Faus Global Field CTO GitLab
Ram Kothur Director, Enterprise DevOps and Cloud Engineering Ally
12:15 pm
Lunch & Networking
1:30 pm
Workshop: How to optimize your DevSecOps workflow by focusing on Value Streams
Ancil McBarnett Senior Manager, Enterprise Solutions Architecture, East GitLab
David Astor Solutions Architect Manager GitLab
Jonathan Fullam VP of Global Solutions Architecture GitLab
Reshmi Krishna Director, Enterprise Solutions Architecture GitLab
Ron Koster Solutions Architect GitLab
3:00 pm
Break
3:15 pm
Partner Spotlight: BoxBoat & RedHat
Toure Dunnon Enterprise Architect BoxBoat, an IBM Company
3:40 pm
Roundtable discussion: The human element of DevSecOps
David Astor Solutions Architect Manager GitLab
4:10 pm
Closing Remarks
Ginny Reib Senior Manager AMER Field Marketing GitLab
4:30 pm
Snacks + Networking
