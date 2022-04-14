GitLab + Google

  • Drop by Booth #1131 and learn how GitLab and Google Cloud are partnering to deliver secure, enterprise-grade AI.
  • Join exciting Lightning Talks in our booth throughout the week.
  • Set up a one-one meeting and/or demo with our experts.

Join us for Google Cloud Next ‘24 on April 9-11, for product announcements, sneak peeks into future roadmaps, on-site demos with partners and experts, hands-on training and and much more. We can't wait to meet with you at Google Cloud Next '24 in Las Vegas!

GitLab Booth

Location: 1131

Stop by the GitLab booth #1131. Talk to DevSecOps experts. Dive into our new AI capabilities built directly into the platform... Learn best practices, have all of your technical questions answered, and let us know what you'd like to see in the GitLab platform! Join one of our lightning talks and continue great conversations with our experts!

Build an integrated DevSecOps solution with GitLab and Google Cloud

Jackie Porter

Director, Product

GitLab

Ben Weitzer

Senior Product Manager

Google Cloud

Build & Deploy Secure Apps Fast with GitLab Duo and Vertex AI

Hillary Benson

Senior Director of Product Management

GitLab

Taylor McCaslin

Group Product Manager

GitLab

Increase Developer Productivity with GitLab Duo, to ship software, faster

David DeSanto

Chief Product Officer

GitLab

Code of conduct

GitLab is committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for every attendee at all of our events whether they are virtual or onsite. Please review our code of conduct to ensure this is a friendly, inclusive, and comfortable environment for all participants.

